Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Distance has put a strain on them': Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson 'SPLIT after whirlwind five months of dating'

By Bryony Jewell For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits on their romance after five months of dating.

The Bridgerton actress, 26, and comedian, 27, were last seen together in the UK in July, with them putting on a loved-up display at Wimbledon.

However a source has now claimed that the duo have split after trying to make things work long distance 'put a strain' on their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htIKd_0bSW5UFc00
Claims: Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits on their romance after five months of dating (pictured at Wimbledon in the UK in July)

A source told The Sun: 'Pete and Phoebe's romance was a real whirlwind and from the start they were both totally committed.

'It was pretty telling when Phoebe headed to Croatia with her mates this week rather than going to see Pete in America.

'It was wild while it lasted... But the distance has put a strain on them. They will remain close but unless something drastic changes their relationship won't recover.'

The source continued that both of the stars have very busy schedules at the moment, with Phoebe filming Bridgerton series two in the UK and Pete working on Saturday Night Live in the US as well as filming a movie called Meet Cute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zfKo_0bSW5UFc00
All over? The Bridgerton actress, 26, and comedian, 27, were last seen together in the UK in July, with them putting on a loved-up display at Wimbledon (pictured at the tennis)

It is also thought that travel restrictions have added a further pressure to their romance as it isn't easy to just 'jump on a plane' and see each other.

MailOnline has contacted Phoebe and Pete's representatives for further comment.

Phoebe and Pete are thought to have started dating in February, with her taking a trip to NYC the same month, and they confirmed their romance in April.

In exclusive pictures obtained by MailOnline the duo were seen enjoying a stroll in Stoke-on-Trent during his visit to the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRcbL_0bSW5UFc00
Busy: A source has claimed that the duo split after trying to make things work long distance 'put a strain' on their relationship and added that they both having busy schedules making it hard to see each other (Phoebe is pictured on Bridgerton)

It has been previously reported that Pete fell for her after watching her raunchy love scenes on Bridgerton.

The Saturday Night Live star is said to have told pals he thought the actress was 'hot as hell' over her character Daphne's intimate scenes with Simon, The Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

A Los Angeles based friend of Pete's told The Mirror: 'Pete just loved Bridgerton and just got totally tripped out by Phoebe.

'She was totally his type - fresh faced, youthful, innocent looking beauty.

'We all joked with him about the naughty scenes, and of course he confessed he found them hot. He binge watched the show and felt it was his destiny to meet her.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgV0Z_0bSW5UFc00
Cosy: Phoebe and Pete are thought to have started dating in February, with her taking a trip to NYC the same month, and they confirmed their romance in April
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27tWxZ_0bSW5UFc00
Sun: It comes after Phoebe enjoyed a girls' trip to Croatia with her Bridgerton co-star Sabrina Bartlett this week

MailOnline contacted a representative for Pete Davidson for comment at the time.

The reports of their break-up come as Phoebe enjoys a sun-soaked break in Croatia with her co-star Sabrina Bartlett.

In snaps shared on Instagram, the actress wowed in an orange bikini as she took a bike ride before having cocktails with pal, 29, who plays Siena Rosso in Bridgerton.

The pair also enjoyed an Aperol Spritz in the sunshine as they posed for a glowing selfie together before heading out on a fun boat trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPaDG_0bSW5UFc00
Fun: The pair enjoyed an Aperol Spritz during their day trip in the sunshine as they posed for a glowing selfie together

The stars - who are both based in the UK - will not have to quarantine when they come home as Croatia is currently on the green travel list.

Filming on the second series of Bridgerton was recently delayed yet again after a Covid outbreak on set.

The stalling is said to be causing Netflix 'an expensive headache'.

Due to a previous case, shooting had only just resumed again - but a day after cast and crew returned to the period drama things are once again on ice.

The likes of Phoebe and co-star Jonathan Bailey, who plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, have had to cease work while various members of the production isolate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDaEm_0bSW5UFc00
Farewell: Phoebe is currently working on series two of Bridgerton (pictured with Regé-Jean Page who bade farewell to in April– to the dismay of his many fans)

Pete Davidson's relationship history

Carly Aquilino (2014-2015)

Cazzie David (2016-2018)

Ariana Grande (2018)

Kate Beckinsale (2019)

Margaret Qually (2019)

Kaia Gerber (2019-2020)

Phoebe Dynevor (2021)

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Carly Aquilino
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Kate Beckinsale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Long Distance#Wimbledon#The Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiespapermag.com

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Are Reportedly Over

A very sweet transatlantic romance has reportedly come to an end: that of Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor. The relationship was fun while it lasted. There were matching "P" necklaces, and Davidson revealing in an interview that he was dating his "celebrity crush." But it sounds like an ocean got in the way, especially as the careers of both performers are currently heating up. Davidson is even rumored to be moving on from SNL next season due to film projects.
RelationshipsPosted by
newschain

A Bridgerton too far for Phoebe and Pete as romance ends

The romance between Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and American comedian Pete Davidson appears to have ended. Viewed as one of the year’s hottest celebrity couples since they started dating in February, the distance between them and hectic work schedules seem to have become too much. “Their mates think they make...
CelebritiesDigital Courier

Phoebe Dynevor's girls' trip after Pete Davison split

Phoebe Dynevor is enjoying a girls' holiday after her split from Pete Davison. The 26-year-old 'Bridgerton' actress recently ended her five-month romance with 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete, 27, but she is putting it behind her with a fun-filled holiday to Istria, Croatia with friend and 'Bridgerton' co-star Sabrina Bartlett.
Celebritiesnewyorkcitynews.net

Phoebe, Pete call it quits

Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): Nearly four months after dating, 'Bridgerton' actor Phoebe Dynevor and 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson have broken up. According to E! News, the stars have broken up close to four months after stepping out together in the streets of the UK and unofficially confirming their romance. Pete who is based in New York and Phoebe who lives in England have parted ways because of the distance between them.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor to Star in Amazon's Exciting Times Adaptation — Is She Leaving the Netflix Show, Too?

Daphne’s high society days might be coming to an end on Bridgerton. Phoebe Dynevor has signed a deal to executive-produce and star in Amazon’s adaptation of Exciting Times, our sister site Deadline reports. The series will spotlight a messy and exciting modern romance. With Dynevor heading to a competing streamer, that could mean Season 2 of Bridgerton — Shonda Rhimes’ wildly popular Regency-era drama on Netflix — will be her last. As previously reported, the next season of Bridgerton is slated for a 2022 release and will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest for a bride, just as Julia Quinn’s Book 2,...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Pete And Phoebe Reportedly Broke Up For A Relatable Reason

EThings are reportedly over for Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor, and I’m honestly conflicted. Although this might have been one of the most random celeb matches I’ve seen in a while, they seemed well-suited. (Maybe it was the matching initials?!) Apparently, long-distance played a role in this duo’s breakup. A source explained to The Sun, distance “put a strain on them” and “made it completely unworkable” on Aug. 15. I can’t really blame them: London to NYC is a long flight (almost nine hours!).
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

See why there are suspicions that Phoebe Dynevor might leave Bridgerton

We need clarification on the future of Duchess Daphne in Bridgerton. On Tuesday, August 17, Deadline reported that actress Phoebe Dynevor will star in and executive produce for Exciting Times, a television adaptation of the book for Amazon Prime Video. While we couldn’t be more excited to have more of Dynevor on our screens, we couldn’t help but wonder: What does this new role mean for your presence at Bridgerton?
TV Seriesglamourmagazine.co.uk

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor is caught in a love triangle in the upcoming TV adaption of Women's Prize-nominated book, Exciting Times

A familiar face from hit Netflix show Bridgerton will be taking the helm of one of the most exciting book-to-TV adaptations coming our way. Phoebe Dynevor – who played Daphne in the sexy period drama that set our loins on fire during the January lockdown – has been cast as the lead in Exciting Times, based on the novel written by Naoise Dolan. It follows young Irish woman Ava and her life as an expat in Hong Kong. We can’t wait to see what Phoebe brings to this role.
Celebritiesfox4now.com

Pete Davidson, Jon Stewart to put on 9/11 benefit comedy show

Comedians Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson are slated to put on a star-studded comedy event in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. According to People and CNN, the one-night event called "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration" will occur at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Ariana Grande Sends Love to Selena Gomez for Singing 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'

The 'Lose You to Love Me' songstress and the '7 Rings' hitmaker continue to wow fans after they had a FaceTime while the former was still at dinner with her pals. AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has welcomed Selena Gomez, who was fangirling over her on social media, with open arms. After the former "Wizards of Waverly Place" star jammed out to Ariana's "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," the "No Tears Left to Cry" hitmaker sent her pal some love.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Phoebe Dynevor

Showing 1 - 10 of 10 articles tagged "Phoebe Dynevor" SNL's Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant deleted social media activity seemingly taking a swipe at Elon Musk as host. On Sunday, Yang posted a photo on Instagram Stories of a tweet from the Tesla CEO that read, “Let’s find... Matchmaking...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Phoebe Dynevor Set To EP & Poised To Star In ‘Exciting Times’ Series In Works At Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor has found her next TV series starring vehicle. The actress, who received global recognition for her role as Daphne on the hugely popular Netflix Regency-era romance, has closed a deal to executive produce and is attached to star in Exciting Times, a series in development at Amazon Studios that explores contemporary romance with a twist. The project, based on Irish writer Naoise Dolan’s debut novel, hails from U.S. financier-producer Black Bear Pictures, which optioned rights to the book ahead of its June 2020 U.S. release to turn it into a premium series. Cooper Raiff (Cha Cha Real Smooth)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy