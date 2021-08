The Woodlands, TX -- With the official start of volleyball season the Lady Highlanders are poised and focused to have an even better record this year. They started their season off right with a win against the Cinco Ranch Cougars last night in a non-district game at The Woodlands High School. Unfortunately, in game one the Woodlands trailed early in the match and ended up losing 25-18. The Woodlands came out confident in game two but quickly fell to the Cougars allowing many unanswered points.