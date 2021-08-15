OP ED: The most trending comments I am receiving from those I answer to

The most trending comments I am receiving from those who I answer to, the people of the 42nd District, are regarding to masks, vaccines, and mandates. During his Friday the 13th press conference Governor Justice remarked that he is not considering another mask mandate at this time. While I personally believe he should not have enacted his last mandate, I do applaud him for his latest comments. On behalf of the overwhelming majority of the residents of Greenbrier, Monroe, and Summers County who tell me their “fed up with the masks, the unnecessary push for vaccinations, and other forms of soft tyranny”, I will publically speak on their behalf now. After all, they did elect me to represent them; to represent their voices. From my seat, and from the seats of the vast majority of those who elected me, here are some reasons why we need to get back to normal, now!

1) Honest virologists who are not afraid to get kicked off of Twitter for speaking truth will tell you that the masks do not stop, are notstopping, and will not ever stop viruses which are, in most cases, many times smaller than bacteria. In Greenbrier County speak THEY DO NOT WORK AND YOU HAVE BEEN LIED TO IF YOU BELIEVE THEY WILL STOP THE SPREAD OF ANY STRAIN OF THE COVID VIRUS. If you really fear dying from this virus perhaps for your own piece of mind you should get a vaccination and latex up from head to toe and wear a full-face respirator mask that the virologists wear when they are working with COVID. Do they know something about the virus that we do not?

2) Hypercarbia or Hypercapnea is a physiological condition which can lead to an illness known as Acidosis. Acidosis becomes evident when the pH of one’s blood dropping to something less than 7.35 due to breathing in too much carbon dioxide (the gas one exhales while breathing). Acidosis symptoms can range from nausea, vomiting, and fatigue to severe headaches, mental confusion, hormonal and metabolism disorders. If you are the adventurous type and desire to test this research yourself, feel free to wear a mask – or as Dr. Fauci once put it – “better yet wear two masks”, and experience these symptoms for yourself. To be successful in your test, ensure that you properly wear your mask, or masks, all day without removing them to breath in fresh air. Some want our school children to do this all day while in school. Absolutely ridiculous! Especially since a child has a better chance of dying from a lightning strike than from COVID! Oh yes, and if you look at the real numbers, COVID has taken the lives of less than 400 kids under the age of 15 years old, out of millions across the United States (if you can believe their own numbers)!

3) According to the CDC’s own website, the fatality rate of those infected with COVID is still hovering around .004%. Not even 1%! Their same website states that the fatality rate in those infected by influenza-fostered pneumonia is .015% which means that those over the age of 65 years old have a better chance, albeit a slight chance, of dying from complications from the flu! If I were head of the CDC I would definitely employ a FaceBook censoring strategy and delete these factual statistics from their website to protect their “deadly pandemic” narrative designed to control the masses.

4) The Governor, out of an overabundance of caution (my humble opinion) subjected all of us to the previous mask mandate without soliciting input from the people’s representatives in the State Legislature. Not once was the Legislature called into an emergency session to discuss COVID and how we the people would want to respond to it together. Businesses suffered. Employees suffered. Our school children suffered tremendously. The mandates did not happen via the proper legislative law making process therefore I question whether or not they were even enforceable. The Attorney General – the Chief Prosecutor in the State – commented that he would not be prosecuting anything regarding the mandate, and rightly so. After all, where in the WV Code is it written that the Executive Branch can act carte blanche telling what, when or how to wear anything? I believe the Governor was/is sincere about wanting to protect us. Nevertheless, he must acknowledge that West Virginians are smart enough to make our own decisions about how to protect ourselves and our families and WE CHOOSE FREEDOM over DICTATES every time! As for anymore mask mandates, thank you but no thanks.

5) We know that many of the COVID test kits reading positive for COVID 19 in many who have other issues not related specifically to COVID 19. Why do they suppress this fact and what are the true numbers of COVID cases? A more pressing question from many of my constituents is “why was there increased numbers of COVID Cases in many counties while the color-coded COVID map never went back to red during football and basketball season?” Good question? It’s no wonder we have trouble trusting government!

6) Hat tip to former POTUS Donald Trump for removing the bureaucratic processes typically involved in producing meds and vaccines. By waiving the normal cumbersome and lengthy FDA processes, his warp speed initiative permitted the drug companies to make a vaccine in record time. Do the vaccines work? I am trusting they do work (I got mine) while also realizing that conspiracies to the contrary do abound. Should we require (read dictate) people to get them before being able to participate in the normality’s of life like work and school? NO! Any decisions involving one’s direct person or direct health should be made solely by the individual, not government. But here we are, some West Virginian’s having to choose between getting a vaccination or keeping their job and feeding their families. All of this for a virus that has a fatality rate of something less than the chances of dying from an infection from cat scratch fever! If you want to protect yourself get a shot…or not; this is absolutely your choice and nobody else’s. Remember, your chances of dying from influenza-fostered pneumonia is greater than COVID yet nobody has pushed this hard for flu shots. At this point I had to stop writing for a few minutes and ask God to help me bring my blood pressure back down!

So…

In closing, the people of the 42nd have spoken and I do hope that the Governor, school Superintendents, and Business Owners – all of whom I greatly respect and admire – are listening to the people. Please “follow the science”. The statistics do not lie. Only the scare-tactic employing politicians, agenda-driven bureaucrats, pharmaceutical execs, and their water-carrying media are lying to us all the while the current Presidential Administration continues to coddle Communist China, the CDC, and the World Health Organization which is also lying to us. Again, please do not listen to the attorneys, lobbyists or FaceBookexecs. Instead, listen to the people. If not, they may be attending your board meetings in ways we have so far seen only in other states. Not a threat, just a grassroots writing on the wall that I am hearing about on the street.

The excessively compliant “sheeple” among us will read this article and choose to marginalize us, ridicule us, and fabricate lies about us. So what? What they will not ever be able to do is refute the facts about COVID. Yes, it is a real virus. Yes, it is fatal for some, unfortunately. Yes, we need to learn more about it; its origins, its purpose, and how it was released into the world so that smart people can deter future outbreaks of this nature. The question then becomes should we put our livelihoods, our education, our church services, our social activities, and our personal health (wearing dirty masks all day) on hold because of it? The majority of business owners, parents, and laborers I speak with daily say H*^^ NO!

Shoot the messenger if it makes you feel better, but I have maintained for the past 18 months that this is a “SCAMdemic”. I have publically stated as much, not because the virus is fake, but rather because of the overreaction and government over reach in our lives as a result of it has been based on political agendas, misinformation, and outright lies and has had more of a negative impact on WV than the virus itself. This should never have happened in the United States of America! It should never have happened in the free and sovereign State of West Virginia. Never again! Let’s put on our big boy pants and focus on issues that are far more damning to our State than COVID. Shake off the brainwashing! Until the fatality rate of this virus reaches at least 15% of those infected by it, I will be voting NO on any future oppressive state level initiatives fostered by knee-jerk politicians due to “an abundance of caution”. In the meantime all of us must keep a close eye on what our County Commissions, City Counsels, elected School Boards, and County Health Officials are doing lest they too shall lead us astray. Wearing masks or shooting chemicals and other foreign substances into our bodies should be optional. Therein is freedom.

Godspeed!

Todd Longanacre

Delegate, 42nd District, West Virginia Legislature

Todd.Longanacre@WVHOUSE.GOV