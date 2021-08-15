Local Walmart donates to clock project

ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – James Bowyer, Store Manager for the Lewisburg Walmart, met with Judy Lohmeyer, President of Alderson Main Street and Stacy Eskins, marketing manager for the Alderson Town Clock project, to present a generous donation toward the purchase and installation of the clock. Bowyer said, “We really appreciate all the support we receive from our customers in this area and are happy to support a project so many of them care about.”

What began as an idea of Eskins’, has boomed into tremendous support by people from the Alderson area and beyond. Nearly 150 individuals and businesses have donated to this project. Many Alderson locals remember when a clock hung on the Hanger Jewelry Store building and are pleased about seeing a new clock in the same space.

Lohmeyer said, “I am so excited at how this project has resonated in Alderson. We really appreciate the broad support the project has received.”

PHOTO CAPTION: (l to r) James Bowyer, Store Manager for the Lewisburg Walmart, presents Judy Lohmeyer, President of Alderson Main Street and Stacy Eskins, marketing manager for the Alderson Town Clock project, with a donation of support.