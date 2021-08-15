Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alderson, WV

Local Walmart donates to clock project

By Tyler Barker
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU5dn_0bSW2tsC00

ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – James Bowyer, Store Manager for the Lewisburg Walmart, met with Judy Lohmeyer, President of Alderson Main Street and Stacy Eskins, marketing manager for the Alderson Town Clock project, to present a generous donation toward the purchase and installation of the clock. Bowyer said, “We really appreciate all the support we receive from our customers in this area and are happy to support a project so many of them care about.”

What began as an idea of Eskins’, has boomed into tremendous support by people from the Alderson area and beyond. Nearly 150 individuals and businesses have donated to this project. Many Alderson locals remember when a clock hung on the Hanger Jewelry Store building and are pleased about seeing a new clock in the same space.

Lohmeyer said, “I am so excited at how this project has resonated in Alderson. We really appreciate the broad support the project has received.”

PHOTO CAPTION: (l to r) James Bowyer, Store Manager for the Lewisburg Walmart, presents Judy Lohmeyer, President of Alderson Main Street and Stacy Eskins, marketing manager for the Alderson Town Clock project, with a donation of support.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, WV
City
Alderson, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Lewisburg Walmart#Alderson Main Street#Alderson Town Clock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Beckley’s Appalachian Festival continues to grow

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – This weekend, the City of Beckley will kick off its first event held under the Appalachian Festival. Organized by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, the festival is now in its 24th year. Michelle Rotellini, President and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, explained...
SocietyPosted by
Lootpress

Celebrate World Senior Citizens Day

On August 21 we celebrate World Senior Citizens Day. The day is set aside to celebrate the accomplishments of senior citizens around the world and closer to home. It’s also a time to examine the hardships and challenges faced by seniors so that we can find solutions to improve their lives.
Huntington, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Masks return to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mask requirements, which have sparked continuing controversy since March of 2020, are returning to Huntington. In response to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cabell County, Mayor Steve Williams has signed an executive order requiring city employees and members of the public to wear a mask in City Hall and other city buildings, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. The executive order takes effect today, August 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy