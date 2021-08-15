Cancel
Pecan Pie Surprise Bars Recipe: This Easy Pecan Cookie Bars Recipe Is Like Pecan Pie But Easier

By 25 Tips
 7 days ago
Pecan pie surprise bars taste just like pecan pie, but are a lot easier to make. These yummy pecan cookie bars are portable, so you can bring them with you or give them as gifts. This cookie recipe is not only a winner when it comes to simplicity, but also in nationwide popularity. It won the Grand Prize in the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest. Want to make them even more decadent? Add in some chocolate chips!

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

#Sugar Cookie#Pecan Pie#Pecans#Food Drink#American#Pillsbury
