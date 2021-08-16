Cancel
Some rain Monday ahead of Fred's arrival Monday Night

Posted by 
13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UIL8_0bSW1yOS00

The showers and storms will be moving southeast to northwest and are indirectly related to Fred. Beginning Monday, widespread rain will engulf the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQCXc_0bSW1yOS00

The heaviest rain and gustiest winds will occur Monday night into Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2StAPU_0bSW1yOS00

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Fred is a tropical storm with sustained winds at 40 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvVHK_0bSW1yOS00

Now, the open water ahead of Fred, it is forecasted to strengthen into a mid-grade tropical storm by Monday morning. Fred will move quickly towards the Florida panhandle and make landfall Monday night.

After making landfall, it is expected to weaken to a depression as it parallels the Georgia/Alabama state line.

Central Georgia Impacts

HEAVY RAIN: Our biggest impact appears to be rainfall as the center tracks over central Alabama. Even as Fred falls a part to our west, copious amounts of moisture will be in the neighborhood. We'll watch for a flash flood threat. All in all, looking at 2-4" of rain between Monday and Friday, with isolated higher amounts in a few communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBTlu_0bSW1yOS00

GUSTY WINDS: Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with the most potent bands in central Georgia.

BRIEF TORNADO THREAT: Since we are forecasted to be on the eastern side of the center, a brief, spin-up tornado threat will exist in central Georgia late Monday into Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 1 threat for Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cujC2_0bSW1yOS00

Beyond Tuesday, rain will linger around through the week even after Fred dissipates. The moisture left over will be trapped in the southeast.

7-Day Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLhBV_0bSW1yOS00

Comments / 0

