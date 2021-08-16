Some rain Monday ahead of Fred's arrival Monday Night

The showers and storms will be moving southeast to northwest and are indirectly related to Fred. Beginning Monday, widespread rain will engulf the area.

The heaviest rain and gustiest winds will occur Monday night into Tuesday morning.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Fred is a tropical storm with sustained winds at 40 mph.

Now, the open water ahead of Fred, it is forecasted to strengthen into a mid-grade tropical storm by Monday morning. Fred will move quickly towards the Florida panhandle and make landfall Monday night.

After making landfall, it is expected to weaken to a depression as it parallels the Georgia/Alabama state line.

Central Georgia Impacts

HEAVY RAIN: Our biggest impact appears to be rainfall as the center tracks over central Alabama. Even as Fred falls a part to our west, copious amounts of moisture will be in the neighborhood. We'll watch for a flash flood threat. All in all, looking at 2-4" of rain between Monday and Friday, with isolated higher amounts in a few communities.

GUSTY WINDS: Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with the most potent bands in central Georgia.

BRIEF TORNADO THREAT: Since we are forecasted to be on the eastern side of the center, a brief, spin-up tornado threat will exist in central Georgia late Monday into Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 1 threat for Monday.

Beyond Tuesday, rain will linger around through the week even after Fred dissipates. The moisture left over will be trapped in the southeast.

7-Day Forecast

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play .

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page .