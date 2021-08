NPU crews and contractor crews in partnership with Providence and Worcester Railroad, plan to replace the water main under the railroad tracks and the railroad track crossing. This project will require a two-week alternating traffic pattern and a four-day road closure. Alternating traffic on the 8th St bridge begins tomorrow Tue. Aug 17 and will continue through Fri Aug 8/27. The 8th St bridge will be completely closed to all traffic from N Main St to Roosevelt Ave - from 7 am Thursday 8/19 through Monday 8/23, then resume to the alternating traffic pattern till Fri 8/27. Detour signs and traffic patterns will be in place via North Main St / East Main St / Hamilton Ave during the closure.