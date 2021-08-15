Benjamin Franklin's Family Tragedy Recalls the Importance of Vaccines

Saying you are anti-vax because you are free and have the right to choose is a liberal concept. The words liberal and liberty are at the root of your freedom. Both come from the Latin liber, which means “free.” As liberals, you certainly understand that some of your rights end where someone else’s begin. The same goes for every American. Not getting a vaccination that protects you, your family and everyone around you is wrong. It denies everyone else the right to breathe free American air safely. President George Washington would order you to be vaccinated.