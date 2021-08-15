Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, CT

Benjamin Franklin's Family Tragedy Recalls the Importance of Vaccines

By Tobias Carroll
wiltonbulletin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith public health authorities in the United States working to get unvaccinated people to take one of the approved vaccines to fight COVID-19, a number of historians have looked back into the nation’s history to find moments relevant to the current situation. It’s an understandable approach — and, hey, maybe the fact that George Washington was a proponent of inoculating his Revolutionary War troops against smallpox will help more people get vaccinated against the current pandemic.

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Vaccines
Washington, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Washington, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
PoliticsTribTown.com

American history changed by ‘indispensable men’

You can get a sense of the sweep of American politics and history by identifying a few of the indispensable men in our country’s history. There are many, of course, and my list is quite limited. Similar lists of indispensable women could be developed; and they have been, by the late broadcast journalist Cokie Roberts and others.
Healthwvgazettemail.com

Susan Johnson: How did we get here? (Opinion)

The first vaccination I remember was for smallpox. The smallpox vaccine was a rite of passage for a 6-year-old. In 1959, you could not enter first grade without it. For a child, the vaccine was scary. My little friends who had the vaccine before me would show me the ugly scab on their upper arms. Some were quite nasty.
Posted by
Enid News and Eagle

COLUMN: The scourge of mankind

This column was first published Oct. 1, 2010. What did all of these famous (and sometimes infamous) people — Mozart, Beethoven, George Washington, Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln, Joseph Stalin, mobster Lucky Luciano, Sitting Bull, King Ramses V of Egypt, Tsar Peter II of Russia, King Louis XV of France, author Mary Shelley and Mary, Queen of Scots — have in common?
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Veteran US Civil Rights Activist Jesse Jackson Hospitalized With Covid

Veteran American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson was hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19, despite having been vaccinated, representatives said Saturday. Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, 77, were in treatment at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago, the reverend's Rainbow PUSH Coalition organization said in a statement on Facebook.
U.S. PoliticsBryan College Station Eagle

We have forgotten the lessons of history

“They have learned nothing and they have forgotten nothing.” While this statement is attributed to French clergyman-diplomat Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord in referring to the Bourbon Dynasty after the French Revolution, it could apply to the United States after Vietnam and now Afghanistan, with one change: We seem to have learned nothing and forgotten too much.
SocietyBryan College Station Eagle

Critical race theory is not supposed to be divisive

The murder of George Floyd and other high-profile killings of Black people last summer prompted a surge of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts to provide more education about racism and its harmful effects. Many of these efforts have been linked to the academic concept called critical race theory, which posits that racism is not simply acts of individual bias or prejudice, but rather is embedded in institutions, policies and legal systems.
Ravenswood, WVWVNews

Family recalls life and times at demolished W.Va. motel

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — Last week, the Washington Motel in Ravenswood was demolished, causing a family to reflect on their fond memories and experiences in the building. Built in the 1950s, the Washington Motel was built to meet travelers’ needs with roads like Route 68 as popular means of travel. During that time, several “Mom and Pop” businesses were popping up along the main roads before the highways came through, according to Linda Yencha Nichols, whose parents Jack and Sharon Yencha owned the motel.
U.S. PoliticsLas Vegas Sun

What would Washington do?

Saying you are anti-vax because you are free and have the right to choose is a liberal concept. The words liberal and liberty are at the root of your freedom. Both come from the Latin liber, which means “free.” As liberals, you certainly understand that some of your rights end where someone else’s begin. The same goes for every American. Not getting a vaccination that protects you, your family and everyone around you is wrong. It denies everyone else the right to breathe free American air safely. President George Washington would order you to be vaccinated.
Family Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

The Importance of Family Support for Beginning Readers

Children find learning to read easier when it is reinforced at home as well as at school. Making reading part of your relationship with a child can help turn it from an obligation into a joy. Take any opportunity to strengthen a child's working memory by reading together in different...
EducationLongview News-Journal

Pool: Two cheers for indoctrination

Many people are afraid of indoctrination, especially when it concerns their children at school. Should they be? No — and yes. Let me explain. Many years ago I was in a graduate school philosophy class discussing indoctrination. The grad students were uniformly outraged by the idea that children were being presented with moral truths without going through the process of examining them closely. That is what indoctrination boils down to — inculcating values without evaluating their rightness.
ReligionCreston News Advertiser

Latest faux issue: CRT

There’s always some phony issue for the far right to get excited about. Remember when they claimed state governments were being taken over by Sharia Law. They talked about it for months, convinced in their own minds our democracy was going to be replaced with foreign law. In fact, nine states even passed statutes banning Sharia in American courts – though no U.S. court had ever made a ruling based on Sharia Law. The truth is, Sharia isn’t even a set of statutes; it is simply a guide for Muslims to live an Islamic life. After all the hysteria, a year or two later we didn’t hear much about it anymore.
Warren County, PATitusville Herald

Generations of fair family show importance of community

PITTSFIELD, Warren County— Some things at the Warren County Fair are very serious. It takes years of effort to raise a show cow or to fatten up swine. Other aspects aren’t quite so daunting. If you happened to pass through the domestic barns, you might have noticed a more lighthearted display — the dress the cucumber and potato stand.
Immigrationarcamax.com

What’s Happening in Afghanistan is a Tragedy

I’ve been practicing immigration law for over 25 years, and I speak four languages fluently. I’ve traveled widely outside of the United States, and lived abroad for large stretches in the 1980s and '90s. All of this is to say that I am devastated with what’s happening in Afghanistan. Some...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

The critical race theory is about truth | PennLive letters

In response to a recent Thursday article on critical race theory, I can agree with the statement that we elected Barrack Obama twice. Does that prove we are not a racist nation? What about the congressmen we elected that stalled or blocked his nominations for surgeon general, for federal judges, even refused to accept a nomination from him for an open Supreme Court seat, and who vowed to overturn Obamacare?

Comments / 2

Community Policy