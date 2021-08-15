Hayley Williams Hints That She's Writing New Paramore Lyrics

You won’t find discernible traces of Sam Williams’s famous bloodline on his debut album ― and that’s a good thing. Much of the buzz surrounding “Glasshouse Children,” which was released Friday, emphasized the fact that Williams is the son of country star Hank Williams Jr. and the grandson of Hank Williams, an icon of the genre. Such comparisons, while well-intentioned, are a disservice, as the 24-year-old is a prolific talent in his own right whose poignant songs reflect “love, family and life in general.”