Triston McKenzie flirts with Perfect game in win over Detroit

By Corey McCrae
WFMJ.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriston McKenzie was on the brink of throwing Major League Baseball's first perfect game since Felix Hernandez did it in 2012. Nevertheless, he was unstoppable in Cleveland's rubber match victory over Detroit. He retired 23 straight batters, pitched a complete 1-hit shutout through 8 innings, and struck out 11 batters....

