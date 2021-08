Check Out These E-commerce Stocks As Online Shopping Adoption Increases. With the rise of technology over the past decade, the way of commerce is also evolving along the way. Because of this, e-commerce stocks are often on the radar of many investors of the stock market. Sure, the global pandemic has hastened the transition of commerce to online platforms. Naturally, people were afraid of going outdoors and exposing themselves to the virus during the peak of the pandemic. Hence, this has led consumers to do their shopping online. Now, don’t get me wrong, the e-commerce industry has been on the rise even before the pandemic.