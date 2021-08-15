1 Canadian Tech Disruptor to Own for Life

Because it’s been so long that we’ve been without a 5-10% pullback in the TSX Index, almost everyone is making a big deal of the 2% dip endured this week. Every past 1-2% selloff has caused some to forecast the beginning of the next market correction. Undoubtedly, the bears have been wrong, and the odds are still against them, as screaming bargains become that much better. Still, as we head deeper into a seasonal period that historically has not been so kind to stocks, investors may have a chance to pick away at their favourite bargains on the way down.