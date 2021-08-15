Bills' Zack Moss: Getting work in Sunday
Moss (hamstring) is expected to work on the side at Sunday's practice with the aim to have him ready to play Saturday at Chicago, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Moss sustained a hamstring injury Wednesday that has kept him out in the meantime, including from Friday's exhibition opener at Detroit. Assuming he's able to make it all the way back next weekend, he likely would split the RB reps given to the first-teamers with Devin Singletary, with newcomer Matt Breida serving in a change-of-pace role.www.cbssports.com
