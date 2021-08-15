Bills' Zack Moss: Getting work in Sunday

Matt Ryan is now 36-years old, and the Atlanta Falcons have to start looking to the future of that position. Despite not using a draft pick on a quarterback in 2021, the Falcons were able to add a surprising talent under center in Feleipe Franks. Tuesday morning on the NFL Network’s Inside Training Camp Live, reporter Tom Pelissero said that the undrafted free agent has looked very good in Atlanta’s training camp. Not only is Franks making big-time throws with his strong arm, but he is also learning as much as he possibly can from the veteran Ryan. Fans should not be shocked if Franks stands out during the preseason slate, Pelissero explained.