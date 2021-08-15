Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills' Zack Moss: Getting work in Sunday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Moss (hamstring) is expected to work on the side at Sunday's practice with the aim to have him ready to play Saturday at Chicago, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Moss sustained a hamstring injury Wednesday that has kept him out in the meantime, including from Friday's exhibition opener at Detroit. Assuming he's able to make it all the way back next weekend, he likely would split the RB reps given to the first-teamers with Devin Singletary, with newcomer Matt Breida serving in a change-of-pace role.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Espn Com#Rb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones misses second straight practice and will be limited throughout the rest of camp

Training camp is in full swing across the NFL, and I’ll continue to reiterate that the most important thing during this period is getting to the first week of the season with as few injuries as possible — particularly to teams’ star players. The Titans are getting their first taste of just this as the recently acquired Julio Jones missed his second straight practice yesterday and will be limited throughout the rest of camp — most likely precautionary.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Release Quarterback On Sunday Morning

NFL teams need to get their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday. Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals released five players, including a notable quarterback. The Bengals have released 25-year-old quarterback Eric Dungey. Dungey, an undrafted quarterback out of Syracuse in 2019, was a third-team All-ACC quarterback in 2018....
NFLIndianapolis Colts

After Preseason Win Over Vikings, Frank Reich's 'Hunch' Is Colts Will Need Another Week To Evaluate Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

MINNEAPOLIS — Colts coach Frank Reich wasn't 100 percent sure yet, but it sounds like the competition between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger will last another week. Both Eason and Ehlinger had ups and downs in the Colts' 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ehlinger started and threw two tipped-ball interceptions but rebounded with a scoring drive in between; Eason had zero yards on his first eight passes but bounced back to complete 14 of his final 19 passes for 132 yards.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Called Out For His Tim Tebow Comment

The Jacksonville Jaguars decision to release tight end Tim Tebow sparked a lot of reaction across the NFL world earlier this week. Tebow, a former NFL quarterback/minor league baseball player, was one of multiple Jaguars players cut to get down to the 85-man limit on Tuesday. FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLAOL Corp

NFL World Reacts To The Sam Ehlinger News

An interesting situation is developing in the Indianapolis Colts quarterback room this training camp. The Colts are without starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who underwent foot surgery. Wentz, who was traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis this offseason, is expected to miss several weeks. It’s unclear where the Colts will turn. Some...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Rips ‘Completely Unacceptable’ New Fan Trend

There’s a disturbing new trend among fans attending sports games this year, and Kirk Herbstreit wants the major sports leagues to address it “swiftly.”. We’ve seen steep climb in fans fighting at various sports game this year. The trend began during the NBA Playoffs. A Phoenix Suns fan and Denver Nuggets fan got into a scuffle, and the Suns fan proceeded to shout “Suns in four!” The fan went viral, and even drew praise from Phoenix star Devin Booker.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Honest Admission

Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, but that’s not the only job he’s interested in. We’re not talking about a potential trade elsewhere, either. The MVP quarterback was a guest host for Jeopardy! this offseason. Rodgers was one of several guest hosts to fill in following the loss of legendary host Alex Trebek, who passed away from cancer.
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

The stars may be aligning for a huge Eagles & Jets trade

The New York Jets suffered a cruel blow yesterday, finding out that prized DE, Carl Lawson, is out for the season with a torn Achilles. There aren’t many teams who will be willing to part ways with a starting-caliber edge rusher at this point in the season, but the Eagles may be one such franchise in what could be an aligning of the stars.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Report: Feleipe Franks turning heads in Falcons training camp, could 'jump out' during Atlanta's preseason

Matt Ryan is now 36-years old, and the Atlanta Falcons have to start looking to the future of that position. Despite not using a draft pick on a quarterback in 2021, the Falcons were able to add a surprising talent under center in Feleipe Franks. Tuesday morning on the NFL Network’s Inside Training Camp Live, reporter Tom Pelissero said that the undrafted free agent has looked very good in Atlanta’s training camp. Not only is Franks making big-time throws with his strong arm, but he is also learning as much as he possibly can from the veteran Ryan. Fans should not be shocked if Franks stands out during the preseason slate, Pelissero explained.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To ESPN Analyst’s Lamar Jackson Comment

On Friday, we learned that ESPN NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler thinks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson might be under more pressure than we think heading into his fourth season. “There are a lot of people around the league that I speak to … they say this might be the year...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Carson Wentz News

A couple of weeks ago, it sounded like the Indianapolis Colts would be without quarterback Carson Wentz until October or November. Fast forward to now, and Wentz could be in line to start in Week 1. Wentz, who underwent surgery on his foot at the beginning of the month, will...
NFLinsidethestar.com

Dan Quinn Praises LB Jaylon Smith for Coachability, Leadership

Jaylon Smith has easily been the most maligned player on the Cowboys’ roster for over a year now. But while many are questioning his future in Dallas, Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn took time yesterday to praise Smith for being “excellent” to coach and someone he looks to for advice and insight on how the team is doing.
NFLYardbarker

Antonio Brown Kicked Out of Buccaneers Practice

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was kicked out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice, according to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. The Bucs are practicing with the Tennessee Titans in Tampa Bay. During one-on-one drills, Brown had an altercation with Titans' cornerback Chris Jackson. Brown reportedly ripped Jackson's helmet off, which resulted him being removed from the field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy