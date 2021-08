Power of Niagara: A celebration of arts, nature and a sustainable future will take place at Artpark on Saturday. The evening will be a celebration of the environment with a performance of Branché by Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate Montréal, the world premiere of The Power of Niagara by Jon Lehrer Dance Company, performances by Buffalo String Works, and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by JoAnn Falletta.