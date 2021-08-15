Cancel
Explore the immortal legacy of Prince in Australian Guitar #144, out today

By Australian Guitar
Guitar World Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the five since since Prince left this Earth – no doubt transitioning flawlessly to his new role as the headline act at a neon-lit speakeasy in Guitarist Heaven – his legacy has only grown more iconic, more revolutionary, and more essential. In the cover story for Australian Guitar #144, we get down to the wire with some of the guitarists that knew Prince well and worked closely with him, exploring the magic behind the guitar's most eccentric mind.

