What Batted Ball Data Tells Us About Matt Carpenter’s Struggles

By Viva El Birdos
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Matt Carpenter this season, two things are true - He is hitting the ball hard, and he is struggling at the plate. Matt Carpenter’s 87 wRC+ in 2021 is the worst of his career, excluding the shortened 2020 season (84 wRC+). The infielder’s 91.3 mph average exit velocity is also the highest of his career since Baseball Savant began tracking in 2015. This is an improvement of over 3 miles per hour from last season, but yet it has not led to a marked improvement in production.

