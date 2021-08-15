What Batted Ball Data Tells Us About Matt Carpenter’s Struggles
With Matt Carpenter this season, two things are true - He is hitting the ball hard, and he is struggling at the plate. Matt Carpenter’s 87 wRC+ in 2021 is the worst of his career, excluding the shortened 2020 season (84 wRC+). The infielder’s 91.3 mph average exit velocity is also the highest of his career since Baseball Savant began tracking in 2015. This is an improvement of over 3 miles per hour from last season, but yet it has not led to a marked improvement in production.www.chatsports.com
