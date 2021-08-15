What Batted Ball Data Tells Us About Matt Carpenter’s Struggles

Since Jon Gray was drafted in 2013, he has been a bit of an enigma. His stats have been all over the place and seem to vary greatly from year-to-year. However, in a down year for the Rockies, he has proven to be a bright spot. After a disappointing season in 2020, Gray has bounced back and pitched himself thus far to a 7-9 record (3rd behind Germán Márquez and Austin Gomber) and a 3.93 ERA (2nd among qualified players, behind Márquez). So what’s been different for Jon Gray in 2021 that has him replicating his 2019 results?