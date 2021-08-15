Cancel
WWE

Charlotte Flair Misses WWE Event After Attending AAA With Andrade...Despite Being BANNED From His Entrance

By JoshWilding
theringreport.com
 7 days ago

Charlotte Flair was advertised for last night's WWE Live event in Charlotte, North Carolina, but much to the surprise of those in attendance, The Queen was M.I.A. Well, during the TripleMania XXIX show that took place in Mexico City, commentator Huge Savinovich alluded to Charlotte being nearby on several occasions. Of course, we saw Ric Flair accompany his future son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to the ring for his AAA Mega Championship match against Kenny Omega, and he would later get physically involved in the bout.

