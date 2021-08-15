ASTRO A50 Headset + Base Station is tuned with both ASTRO Audio V2 and Dolby Audio

Add amazing audio to your games with the ASTRO A50 Headset + Base Station. The A50 features ASTRO Audio V2 and Dolby Audio for precise yet smooth sounds that rival any cinema. What’s more, the integrated MixAmp provides optimized chat levels and in-game sounds. Even better, the flip-to-mute mic is unidirectional and delivers clear, realistic communication. Moreover, the USB sound card with Game:Voice Balancing provides voice and game streaming to more gamers. Meanwhile, the ASTRO Command Center software gives you control over your audio experience. Plus, the optional A50 Mod Kit lets you add a synthetic leather headband and ear cushions for better noise isolation. Additionally, this headset delivers Windows Sonic or Dolby Atmos on Xbox or PC. Also, the Lithium-ion battery is rechargeable and contains 15 hours of battery life. Finally, the Base Station has a 49′ wireless range.