As an East Texas, and Texas, driver, we need to step up our driving game now that school bells are ringing. School began a few weeks ago for students in Athens and Big Sandy, last week it was Frankston, Gilmer, Palestine and Rusk's turn. It began this week for a lot of schools including Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Bullard and Overton. School will begin in places like Grand Saline and Van next week. We've written before about school bus safety and the law when it comes to flashing red lights on a school bus, when you are required to stop and when you don't have to. With pretty much all school aged kids back in school now we need to be on the lookout for them in and around school and bus stops.