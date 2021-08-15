Cancel
Opening Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits Premium Pack

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball Super Card Game has officially released its fourteenth main expansion, Cross Spirits. Cross Spirits, the fifth installment in the ongoing Unison Warrior Series block, introduces the new mechanic BOOST to the game. It includes cards featuring artwork inspired by and moments taken from iconic Dragon Ball Z, Super, and GT storylines including the Buu Saga, the Super 17 Saga, the Tournament of Power, and more. It is notable for having one of the most popular Secret Rares in the game's history, which features Frieza teaming up with Goku. With this wide release, I've already unboxed booster boxes and loose packs during the pre-release week. Today, you can catch three exclusive openings on Bleeding Cool of the three remaining Cross Spirits products: the Pride of the Saiyans Starter Deck, the Darkness Reborn Reboot Starter Deck, and the Cross Spirits Premium Pack. In this installment, we're opening two Cross Spirits Premium Pack.

