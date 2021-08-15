Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Major Mummy Issues in Scooby-Doo Where Are You #111 [Preview]

By Jude Terror
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaddy issues. All the best comic book heroes have them. You have Batman, whose father was killed when he was kid, inspiring him to dress up as a bat and make mentally ill criminals shit their pants, only for his dad to later come back from another dimension and try to take his mantle of Batman. Superman's dad took Superman's son to space, where he nearly got him killed, and then returned him fully aged up to a teenager. Wonder Woman's dad is freaking Zeus. 'Nuff said there. The Incredible Hulk's dad is literally the devil. Iron Man's dad…. well, you get the picture. And then you have mommy issues, which a lot of heroes also have (see: Batman again). But now in this preview of Scooby-Doo Where Are You #111, the gang has a brand new kind of issues: Mummy Issues.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mummy#Scooby Doo#Race Car#Wonder Woman#The Mystery Machine#Srp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Race Cars
Related
Comicsbleedingcool.com

World Without a Patriarchy in Wonder Woman #777 [Preview]

Wonder Woman #777 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in the issue, Wonder Woman finds herself in a world where the Amazons have ruled throughout history. Did they do a better job? Find out on Tuesday and check out the preview below. WONDER WOMAN #777. DC Comics.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Can You Regulate the Multiverse? Infinite Frontier #4 [Preview]

INFINITE FRONTIER #4 (OF 6) 0621DC117 – INFINITE FRONTIER #4 (OF 6) CVR B BRYAN HITCH CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99. 0621DC118 – INFINITE FRONTIER #4 (OF 6) CVR C JOHN K SNYDER III THE SUICIDE SQUAD MOVIE CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99. (W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico, Paul Pelletier,...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

A Comic About a Butler? Pennyworth #1 [Preview]

PENNYWORTH #1 (OF 7) 0621DC037 – PENNYWORTH #1 (OF 7) CVR B JUAN GEDEON CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99. (W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Jorge Fornes. Spanning the years between the hit TV show and today, Pennyworth tells the continuing adventures of Alfred Pennyworth as an MI6 counterintelligence agent—this time in Cold War-era Soviet Russia. When Alfred and his partner receive intelligence that nuclear weapons are being manufactured near the Arctic Circle, they're off to infiltrate the remote military base to learn more. But things don't go exactly as planned, and the ramifications of this mission may be more far-reaching than anyone could have guessed, as our present-day butler gets dragged back into his past…
Theater & Dancebleedingcool.com

Dance with the Devil in the Pale Moonlight in Batman 89 #1 [Preview]

BATMAN 89 #1 (OF 6) 0621DC019 – BATMAN 89 #1 (OF 6) CVR B JERRY ORDWAY CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99. Step back into the Gotham of Tim Burton's seminal classic Batman movies! Batman '89 brings in screenwriter Sam Hamm (Batman, Batman Returns) and artist Joe Quinones (Dial H for Hero) to pull on a number of threads left dangling by the prolific director. Gotham becomes torn in two as citizens dressed as Batman and The Joker duke it out in the streets. As D.A. Harvey Dent tries to keep the city together, he targets the one problem tearing it apart: BATMAN! And he'll get Bruce Wayne's help in taking down the Dark Knight!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Superman Pumps Iron in Superman and the Authority #2 [Preview]

Superman and The Authority #2 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and if you're wondering whether Superman needs to work out to maintain his stunning physique, this preview reveals that the answer is yes. Where does he find the time? Well, he's probably a lot less busy than we are. Check out the preview below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

WIth Great Power Comes Great Recklessness in The Marvels #4 [Preview]

Spider-Man comes to the rescue when a monster attacks Kevin Schumer in The Marvels #4, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. But rather than take Kevin to safety, Spider-Man instead leads him to another battle between The Black Cat and another monster! Has Spider-Man forgotten his greatest lesson again? That with great power there must also come great responsibility?! Probably not, but hey, we've got to come up with something to say at the top of these previews articles. We write like 30 of them per week, fer chrissakes, and every one must meet the strictest editorial standards of… *checks notes* meeting a minimum word count. Check out the preview below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

If You Can't Trust Family… Nightwing #83 [Preview]

Nightwing #83 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and this preview of the issue asks the question: if you can't trust family, who can you trust? Well, it helps if you've been so well-trained by the psychopath Batman that you can monitor a person's breathing and pupil dilation while they're talking to you. In any case, Nightwing chooses to trust his secret sister… will he come to regret it? Check out the preview below.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Night of the Living Boomers in Moon Knight #2 [Preview]

JUN210632 – MOON KNIGHT #2 MOMOKO VAR – $3.99. JUN210633 – MOON KNIGHT #2 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $3.99. (W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Steve McNiven. Moon Knight has established his territory, and the people within it are under the protection of his Midnight Mission. But what happens when those very people are turned into weapons against him? When gangs of elderly residents leave a trail of bizarre violence, Moon Knight must put his body, mind and very soul on the line to get to the bottom of it.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Christmas with The Joker in Batman Catwoman #6 [Preview]

BATMAN CATWOMAN #6 (OF 12) 0321DC043 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #6 (OF 12) CVR B JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS VAR (MR) – $4.99. 0321DC044 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #6 (OF 12) CVR C TRAVIS CHAREST VAR (MR) – $4.99. (W) Tom King (A/CA) Clay Mann. As mysteries deepen, so do resentments....
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Batman Breaks His Vow in Catwoman #34 [Preview]

Has Batman come to Selina's rescue in this preview of Catwoman #34 because of concern… or jealousy? Batman reveals that a meeting with Detective Hadley informed him of Selina's plight, but Hadley has a thing for Catwoman. Can we expect to find him dangling upside down from the roof of a very tall building in the future? Check out the preview below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Billy Batson Goes Straight to Hell in Shazam #2 [Preview]

SHAZAM #2 (OF 4) 0621DC146 – SHAZAM #2 (OF 4) CVR B RAFA SANDOVAL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99. Hell is full of temptations and distractions as Billy Batson searches for the missing Rock of Eternity, alongside his guide from Teen Titans Academy, the mystical and mysterious Dane. Earth's Mightiest Mortal must face demons and would-be kings of the underworld. But even with the power of Shazam, Billy finds himself outwitted and outmatched, until Dane reveals a secret that will change his relationship with Billy and the new Teen Titans Academy forever.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Batman: Reptilian #3

DC Comics has given fans a sneak peek at Batman: Reptilian #3 ahead of its release this coming Tuesday; check it out here…. It got the Riddler. It got the Penguin. It got Deadshot, Hugo Strange, Two-Face, Tweedledee, and Tweedledum. It has left carnage in its wake as it moves through Gotham’s villainous underworld, and Batman finds himself vexed by one very important question: Just what on Earth is it? Now the Dark Knight’s search for clues has him tracking The Joker. But wouldn’t it be funny if the mysterious creature stalking Gotham got to the Clown Prince of Crime first?
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Superman Energized Unchained Exclusive Coming from McFarlane Toys

The DC Multiverse continues to grow as McFarlane Toys announces another figure as part of their Gold Label program. Gold Label figures will be exclusive to Walmart, and we have seen some great ones arrive with unmasked Jason Todd, Silver Armor Azrael, and Golden Red Death. This time Superman is back as his Unchained armor that is energized and ready for DC Comics fans collections. The figure is a simple rerelease with a new paint deco showing off a gray, yellow, and red design, making the simple color details really stand out. Superman Unchained Energized will have 22 points of articulation, expandable wings, and he is set to release in October 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and DC Multiverse fans can find him located right here and be on the lookout for more Gold Label figures on the way.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Umbrella Academy's Elliot Page In Daily LITG, 22nd August 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

Comments / 0

Community Policy