Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'The Sacred Spirit' Review: This Puckish Spanish Debut Imagines Dark Goings-On Among UFO Believers

By Jay Weissberg
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a moment in “The Sacred Spirit,” Chema García Ibarra’s beguiling feature debut shot on 16mm, when viewers get uncomfortable wondering if the director realizes the playful tone he’s taking makes light of a deeply troubling situation. The concern is unwarranted — Ibarra fully understands what he’s doing — but the fact that the film keeps defying expectation while invariably hitting the right note is a testament to his flair for quirky storytelling combined with a terrific eye. Fascinated by the ways science fiction and the paranormal burrow inside people looking for meaning in an anarchic world, the filmmaker weaves an idiosyncratic story of a group of UFO believers oblivious to a darker element in their midst. A Locarno festival standout, the film should be snapped up by other festivals and showcases.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish#Variety Charo#Egyptian#Los Sobraos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Traffic AccidentsThe Guardian

Zola review – a tweet-driven joyride to the dark side

A road trip to Florida turns sour for two exotic dancers in this blast of a movie inspired by a viral Twitter thread. “Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense.” So began a now celebrated 2015 Twitter thread by exotic dancer A’Ziah “Zola” King, detailing a Florida road trip that spirals from stripper sisterhood into a slow-motion car crash. It’s also the jumping-off point for Janicza Bravo’s uproarious movie adaptation of Zola’s 148-tweet social media opus. It’s a blast: a brash, aggressively showy joyride to the dark side. But it’s also that rarest of things: a film inspired by new media that deftly acknowledges the platform on which the story originally played out without becoming enslaved by it.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Get in the Spooky Spirit with Song of Horror

Halloween is technically still a little ways off, but it’s never too early to get into the spooky spirit. Video games, in my opinion, have a way of making you feel helpless in ways that film and other storytelling mediums cannot. With horror video games emphasizing helplessness and avoidance of confrontations, horror games have become a little scarier. Problems can’t be solved with firearms, and you have to keep in mind hiding places to get away from impossible to kill enemies. Song of Horror continues this trend, and is a perfect game to start to forget summer and get into the Halloween spirit.
thefilmstage.com

Locarno Review: The Sacred Spirit is a Magical, Bewitching Space Oddity

Welcome to the OVNI-Levante Ufology Association, please take a seat. It’s the 37th meeting for this band of alien-obsessed misfits from Elche, Spain, and the last to be chaired by president Julio before he’ll pass away and leave the helm to his second in command, “Cosmic Pharaoh” José Manuel (Nacho Fernández). Not exactly the best time for a cabinet reshuffling, considering the six-strong OVNI-Levante has spent the past few months (years?) gearing up for a cosmic event which, the President has promised, will change the world as we know it. The date is looming; there’s no time to lose. Is it an extraterrestrial sighting these drifters are bracing for? An invasion? And how, if at all, is the mystery related with the disappearance of José Manuel’s 10-year-old niece Vanessa, gone missing 25 days ago?
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Review: 'LDV' captures spirit of 'La Dolce Vita' with geese feathers

The dance perforce "LDV" was a reunion, of sorts. Choreographer-dancers Helen Hatch of Hatch Dance and Berit Ahlgren of HoneyWorks had teamed up a year ago for the zesty "bolerobolero," set to Maurice Ravel. Last weekend, the two got together again to co-choreograph, along with the cast of dancers, a new piece inspired by the classic 1960 Federico Fellini film "La Dolce Vita."
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Jerro gifts fans second single, ‘In The Dark,’ from forthcoming debut album

Jerro has returned with his second release this month, “In The Dark” from his forthcoming debut album, Coming Home, due October 1. Garnering support from leading-edge labels like Anjunabeats and Future Classic, Jerro has come home to Lane 8‘s This Never Happened for his first full-length LP. Tailing his first...
Video GamesIGN

Descent: Legends of the Dark Review

Descent has been the boss monster of dungeon crawling franchises for a long time. Its first edition put players into sprawling, random dungeons where they fought off waves of monsters. The second went for a more compact scenario structure. In both cases it cast one player as the Overlord, who controlled the creatures and unveiled terrain, competing against the others who played as a party of heroes.
Miami Herald

Review: The animated ‘Cryptozoo’ is a sexy, political, wildly imagined beast of a movie

"Cryptozoo" has, in more than one sense, the horniest opening scene of any movie this year: It begins with a star-gazing hippie couple making love in a forest and ends with one of them getting gored by a unicorn. Like the rest of Dash Shaw's eccentric and imaginative animated feature, the sex and violence are rendered in pencil-sketch lines and vibrant colors, which doesn't blunt so much as heighten their strange, fleshy intensity. It's the '60s, man, or at least some super-psychedelic alternate version of it, populated by hand-drawn Krakens, Pegasi, hydras, giant worms and various other fantastical creatures collectively known as "cryptids" — a mind-boggling bestiary to rival Noah's Ark in scope if not in number.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Dark Stories (Review)

Starring – Kristanna Loken (Bloodrayne, Lethal Weapon), Michelle Ryan (Doctor Who, Cockneys vs. Zombies), and Dominique Pinon (The Oxford Murders, Delicatessen) Horror anthologies were such a huge part of my childhood. During the beginning of my horror addiction I found myself obsessed with George A. Romero so Creepshow and Creepshow 2 was the foundation of my anthology love. Soon I was diving into Twilight Zone: The Movie, Tales from the Darkside: The Movie, From a Whisper to a Scream, and Tales from the Hood just to name a few. What makes a great anthology, at least to me, is the wrap around segment. If that doesn’t do a good job holding the other tales together then I struggle to enjoy myself.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Michael Caine Honored at Opening of Fully-Live Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The 55th edition of the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival returned to life in a fully live format Friday after a year-long COVID-forced break, with its traditional rousing dance numbers and a lifetime achievement Crystal Globe for Michael Caine. The versatile two-time Oscar winner prompted his third standing ovation from...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Toma' Review: A Wistful Tribute to a Yugoslav Musical Legend

A musical biopic featuring Milan Marić in the title role, “Toma” uses creative license to chart the eventful life of legendary Yugoslav folk singer-songwriter Tomislav Zdravković (1938-91), one of the most beloved recording artists and dedicated live performers of his time. The screenplay by Serbian multi-hyphenate Dragan Bjelogrlić and co-writers...
MoviesThe Portland Mercury

District 9 Director Neill Blomkamp Returns with Sci-Fi Horror Flick Demonic

A beast all its own when it comes to cinematic experimentation, Demonic is a film that's at times creatively engaging in how it uses new techniques while also being vastly unfulfilling in its story. Writer-director Neill Blomkamp is one of cinema’s most fascinating voices and a director I deeply admire,...
Moviesimdb.com

An American Werewolf in London at 40: John Landis’s crafty creative peak

The 1981 horror-comedy has endured as a result of its gnarly effects and goofy comedy but it’s the film’s surprising restraint and satirical humour that remains most impressive. Forty years on from its release, An American Werewolf in London is not a film best remembered for its subtlety. John Landis’s...
Telegraph

Mozart’s Requiem, Proms, review: youthful voices couldn’t quite capture the mass’s sacred solemnity

Grab the audience by the scruff is the first rule of show-biz, and the Proms certainly obeyed it last night. The first sounds we heard were a howling gale and the crash of thunder, summoned by the percussionists of the Britten Sinfonia on thunder-sheets and wind-machines. Was a musical storm in the offing? No, it was just to give a bit of extra drama to a couple of rustic dances lifted from the 1739 tragedy Dardanus by Jean-Philippe Rameau.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Atlantic

The Books Briefing: How Fan Fiction Reimagines the Writing Process

When The Last Jedi came out, some viewers had déjà vu: Certain aspects of the movie’s plot were strikingly similar to the events in several popular stories on the fan-fiction site Archive of Our Own. The coincidence may seem strange, but in many ways it’s unsurprising that the people who were thinking most deeply about a franchise—its creators and devotees alike—would come to the same conclusions about each character’s fate. That alignment might be seen as a testament to both the series’ deep world-building and its fans’ insight.
Video GamesLaredo Morning Times

'Free Guy' Is the Rare Movie This Summer That Gets to Be an Only-in-Theaters Hit. Do You Think Other Movies Are Jealous? (Column)

“Free Guy,” starring Ryan Reynolds as a minor character in a video game who breaks out of his drone existence, is one of the fizziest movies you’ll ever see that has a bona fide brain. At first, it may remind you of a lot of other films — it’s like “The Truman Show” crossed with “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” sprinkled with “The Lego Movie” and “Groundhog Day.” But it turns into a rollicking, candified head trip. It’s like a Christopher Nolan film that actually wants to do nothing but entertain you.
Video Gamesgamecritics.com

Dark Deity Review

HIGH Classic TRPG gameplay without the fat. LOW A barebones tutorial. WTF Boob plate armor — are we still doing this in 2021?. In my mind, the latest Fire Emblem traded in some of its unique character to capitalize on current trends in JRPGs. Three Houses is distinctly Persona-fied —...
travelweekly.com

Spanish duchess to be godmother of Sea Cloud Spirit

Spanish royal Infanta Elena of Spain will name and serve as godmother to Sea Cloud Cruises' first new ship in 20 years, the Sea Cloud Spirit. Elena, also known as the Duchess of Lugo, is the eldest daughter of King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía of Spain, and sister to Spain's current King, Felipe VI.

Comments / 0

Community Policy