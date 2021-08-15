Cancel
Colorado State

Letter to the editor: Address climate change to ensure clean air for Coloradans

By Taylor Gold Breckenridge
Summit Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis letter is in response to the Summit Daily News article “Rain later this week may bring relief from wildfire smoke.”. Though we’ve been fortunate to receive more rain than usual this summer, it’s clear that we can’t depend on local precipitation to mitigate wildfire smoke in the long term. As a lifelong Colorado resident and avid mountain biker, I’ve seen the occasional smoky summer day turn to weeks and months of smoke, forcing me to decide between my physical health and being able to enjoy my summer riding Summit’s great trails.

