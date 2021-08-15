‘McCartney 3,2,1’: An Electrifying Conversation On Beatles Legacy Between Rick Ruben & Paul McCartney [Review]

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Sir Paul McCartney's career is so rich in magical mystery and revolutionary moments that a six-part documentary about him chatting with another about his greatest hits sounds fascinating on its own. That is exactly what takes place in McCartney 3, 2, 1 - a Hulu exclusive in which prolific producer Rick Rubin interviews the former Beatle about the most intimate details of his Liverpudlian upbringing; his relationship with John, George, and Ringo; and the songs that made him a legend. If you have already enjoyed the immersive and unique Paul McCartney docuseries but are gently weeping to see more, you might be able to get by with a little help from these other music documentaries, TV series, and even dramatized movies about the Beatles’ music, and music in general, starting with even more to learn about the Fab Four.