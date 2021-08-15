Cancel
Film Room with Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

By Nick Farabaugh
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — After he engineered an impressive comeback victory by the Steelers over the Eagles, calls for Dwayne Haskins to get more opportunity against better competition are continuing to ring out. Haskins was 16 of 22 and had three touchdown drives led to his name. Yes, those are surface-level stats, and yes, he was playing against second-stringers and even third-stringers. However, it is undeniable that there were good things that Haskins put on tape Thursday night. That is the bottom line, and it matters.

