WWE Main Event results: Jones vs. Theory, Kai vs. Aliyah

f4wonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAliyah defeated Dakota Kai (5:28) Two NXT debutants came out here at Orlando's Amway Center and the crowd couldn’t have looked less interested. There was a polite ripple of applause of Aliyah and a quiet cheer somewhere in the back for Kai. They tried to get all their stuff in...

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Announcers: Michael Cole & Pat McAfee (Smackdown), Jimmy Smith & Corey Graves & Byron Saxton. A woman who won a TikTok contest did guest ring announcing. Corbin clutched the Money in the Bank briefcase on his way to the ring, looking paranoid someone would try to snatch it from him. Big E went for an early splash on the ring apron, but Corbin moved and Big E landed with a thud. Fans chanted “Big E” at one point. Big E made a comeback and applied a stretch muffler. McAfee, for some reason, yelled “Stomach exposed!” about Corbin. Corbin escaped, then Big E charged at him, but Corbin caught Big E with a Deep Six for a two count. Corbin got frustrated and rolled to the floor to grab the MITB briefcase. McAfee told Corbin, “That is not yours.” Big E went after Corbin at ringside and threw him back into the ring. Corbin ran right back and grabbed the briefcase, but Big E checked him hard into the boards. McAfee used a football analogy, but a hockey comparison was much better. Big E speared Corbin off the ring apron, although he hit the ropes as he went through them and had a awkward fall. He was okay. Big E dropped his straps and clapped. Fans chanted “New Day Rocks!” He hit the Big Ending for the clean win. Big E grabbed his MITB briefcase. McAfee excitedly said the briefcase is back with the owner. They cut to Logan Paul at ringside, which drew boos from the fans.

