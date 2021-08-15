For Saweetie's McDonald’s Meal, Employees Are Instructed To Rap Her Lyrics

Saweetie debuted her own special meal deal with McDonald’s this week and it goes without saying but we’re lovin’ it. The “Icy Grl” rapper took over a McDonald’s location in Lynwood, Calif., on Monday afternoon to help launch the Saweetie Meal in bold fashion. Her outfit of the day featured a zip-up neon orange catsuit with a diamond-encrusted necklace to match. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to...