For Saweetie's McDonald’s Meal, Employees Are Instructed To Rap Her Lyrics

By Joshua Robinson
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, Travis Scott may have singlehandedly changed artist-brand collaborations for good with his polarizing, yet highly profitable, team-up with McDonald's last fall. In addition to the fast-food chain's employees having to wear Cactus Jack merchandise, Travis Scott also sold countless McDonald's x Cactus Jack apparel and novelties on his website, from $48 shirts to $90 chicken nugget-shaped pillows. Furthermore, the hype for the meal also brought out some pretty cringe behavior from Travis Scott's loyal fans.

