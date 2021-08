Firkser was listed as the second-string tight end on the team's first official depth chart of the season, Gentry Estes of the Tennesseean reports. It has been assumed that Firkser would step into the role vacated by Jonnu Smith as the team's primary pass-catching tight end. Thus, the fact that Geoff Swaim was listed atop the depth chart was a fairly significant surprise. That said, it's worth keeping in mind that this is the team's first depth chart, and there have been no indications that Firkser's performance has warranted demotion. More importantly, the team has had two tight ends on the field at a very high rate relative to the rest of the league in the last few seasons. In other words, it's too early to panic.