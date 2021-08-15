'The Sacred Spirit' Review: This Puckish Spanish Debut Imagines Dark Goings-On Among UFO Believers

(check out the rest of the cast here) Back in 2008 I reviewed a “movie” called Battlespace for The Gratuitous B-Movie Column that I thought would forever be the worst movie I’d ever have to review while an internets writer/movie reviewer. Battlespace, “directed” by Neil Johnson, was such a complete disaster on just about every level I was shocked that it even got released. I mean, it looked like a movie, sure, but the actual thing was so tedious and incomprehensible that I was surprised it wasn’t recalled like contaminated meat. And now, thirteen years later, I believe I have experienced something that actually may be worse than Battlespace. If it actually isn’t worse than Battlespace, it’s so close that the difference between the two is negligible. So what did I witness?