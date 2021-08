Persia was undoubtedly one of the first countries to cultivate grapes for the purposes of making wine. And, as the story goes, Crusaders carried a grape from the city of Shiraz back to France in the 13th century, where it became known as Syrah (though genetic studies question this). In modern times, a similar grape called Shiraz has been cultivated worldwide, burnishing the idea that wine and Persia, now known as Iran, continue to be closely associated. Another reminder is a new Chelsea restaurant and wine bar, Shiraz Kitchen, named after the grape. Note that no wine has been legally produced in Iran since the 1979 revolution — though its wine industry flourishes in exile.