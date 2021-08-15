Editorial: What do the Saudis have to hide regarding the 9/11 attacks?

The following is from a St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial:. Nearly 20 years after the most deadly foreign assault on U.S. soil, the American people still don’t have all the answers about whether the Saudi government assisted the mainly Saudi terrorists who planned and carried out the 9/11 attacks. That’s because the FBI continues to classify key details of the 9/11 investigation, citing national security concerns. Democratic senators from the states most heavily affected by the World Trade Center attacks are demanding declassification of that information, as are family members of the nearly 3,000 victims.