Overheated real estate market begins to cool

Experts and buyers have had their eyes on the booming housing market, but a new sign might point to a plateau or a slowdown. This past year, the housing market has exploded. The pandemic increased the demand for homes and paired with the tight supply and low mortgage rates, it was a seller’s market. As a result, home prices skyrocketed, often going way above the asking price. There’s been lots of crystal ball gazing about whether or not the market is slowing down, but recently, one subtle change took place, and it might be a sign that things are slowing or at least reaching a plateau.