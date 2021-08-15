Cancel
Premier League

'He Had an Incredible Debut' - Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise on Jack Grealish Following Tottenham Defeat

By Adam Booker
CityXtra
CityXtra
 7 days ago

The former Aston Villa star was plugged straight into Guardiola’s starting-XI for the first league match of the new season against Nuno Espirito Santo's side, who sealed a hard-fought victory over the Premier League champions.

His full debut was highly anticipated by the City faithful, and despite being repeatedly fouled a few times, the 25-year-old did not disappoint in his full-debut for the Sky Blues.

The England international displayed a lot of bravery picking up the ball in many different positions and linking up with the likes of Benjamin Mendy and Raheem Sterling, which proved to be the silver lining for City in a drab and restless display in north London.

Following the narrow loss to Spurs, Guardiola was delighted with his £100 million signing, who came off the bench in his side's 1-0 defeat against Leicester City in the Community Shield last week.

"He (Grealish) is so dangerous close to the box, when we (City) have the ball he always has an extra pass," said Guardiola, as quoted by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News.

"He (Grealish) had an incredible debut and will be so important for us (City). I congratulate him for having the personality to try and try until the end."

Despite the impressive debut from the new City talisman, Guardiola will be focused on improving the team for next weekend as the Sky Blues host Norwich City, with several first-team regulars set to return to action after their exertions at the European Championships and Copa America.

After making a slow start to the fresh campaign, the Manchester outfit will be looking to get up and running and avoid a repeat of their showings at this stage from a year ago, when they slipped to the bottom half of the table by making a disastrous start to the new season.

