While it’s easy to get distracted by classes and a busy social life, taking time to take care of your teeth, gums and mouth is still critically important. Oral health is a topic that has been important for a long time; nowadays, the dental community concerns itself mostly with different oral health education techniques for infants, juveniles, adolescents, adults and older adults. The use of different oral health education techniques is centered around the fact that different age groups require different methods to get them to adopt healthy oral hygiene.