TOKYO — After nearly three weeks of competition, assessing the winners and losers from the Tokyo Olympics:. Volunteers: They put on a good face and exhibited omotenashi, the Japanese culture of hospitality amid an Olympic Games they clearly (and understandably) didn’t want to happen. Volunteers are the lifeblood of an Olympics, and usually by week two they’re starting to get cranky. Not in Japan. They smiled and bowed to the bitter end.