There's a strange phenomenon we see in certain top-tier golfers, from Jordan Spieth to Harris English, where for reasons that look inexplicable from the outside, they enter into slumps that last around two years. Even a player like Rory McIlroy, while not slipping quite as far, has experienced these rhythms. Rickie Fowler is in the midst of his own worst career slump, deep into the second year, and enters this week's Wyndham Championship ranked 130th in the FedExCup Playoffs race—five spots out of qualifying—and needing a late boost to make the first postseason event next week at the Northern Trust Open. Most frustrating of all for Fowler is that he's as mystified as anyone.