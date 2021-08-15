Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Give toric ortho-k lenses a try

optometrytimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with astigmatism can benefit from myopia management treatment. Myopia management is growing rapidly in popularity among the optometric community as well as with patients. Whether fitting a soft multifocal lens, figuring out when and how to prescribe atropine, or gaining confidence and success with orthokeratology (ortho-k) lenses, the quest for learning excites me.

www.optometrytimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#Lens Technology#Design Technology#Contact Lens#Asian#Euclid Emerald#Topographers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have the Delta Variant

With the return of mask guidelines, crowded ERs, and toilet-paper shortages, the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19 might seem like deja vu from last winter. But that doesn't seem to be exactly true. First: Getting vaccinated seems to be highly effective against contracting COVID-19, along with being hospitalized or dying from it. Second: The Delta variant is at least 60% more contagious than the earliest strain, and the typical symptoms of COVID infection may have subtly changed, one study has found. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

COREY TAYLOR Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'I'm Very, Very Sick'

Corey Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated. As a result of his diagnosis, the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman will be unable to appear at the Astronomicon eclectic pop culture convention in Ann Arbor, Michigan this weekend. Taylor shared the news of his COVID-19 infection in a...
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Can Mean You're at Risk of Cancer

It is not known what causes stomach cancer but your blood type may offer a clue; people with a certain type may be more likely to get it. So what is stomach cancer? "Stomach cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach," reports the Mayo Clinic. "Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, can affect any part of the stomach. In most of the world, stomach cancers form in the main part of the stomach (stomach body). But in the United States, stomach cancer is more likely to affect the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach. This area is called the gastroesophageal junction." Read on to see which blood type is most commonly associated with stomach cancer, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy