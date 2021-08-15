Cancel
Elon Musk Shares Details On Tesla’s FSD Beta 9.2 Improvements

By Johnna Crider
CleanTechnica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Twitter user Nick Howard asked Elon Musk on Twitter when FSD Beta 9.2 would be released. Elon explained that there had been some unexpected last-minute issues but that it should be going out the next day or two. After this, the update was released to more people (some had already received it when he responded) and Elon shared more details on the improvements of FSD Beta 9.2.

cleantechnica.com

