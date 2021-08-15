Elon Musk Shares Details On Tesla’s FSD Beta 9.2 Improvements

If you missed the initial parts of this series, you can first read for more background:. The fact that Dojo is not the supercomputer with the most computational power is not a bad thing, as Tesla built this supercomputer for a very specific task, which is training neural networks based on lots and lots of 360 video. All of the code is written specifically to work ideally on this hardware. All other supercomputers and even regular computers in the world are built with flexibility in mind to be able to accommodate a large variety of tasks. On the one hand, it means that other supercomputers, even the most powerful Fugaku, will most likely be slower than Dojo for the tasks that Tesla has in mind. On the flip side, this might also be Dojo’s Achilles heel since any other kind of simulations that scientists might want to use a supercomputer for will not be easy and likely not run nearly as fast as on any of the other supercomputers.