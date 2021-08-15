Cancel
UEFA

Barcelona Defeat Real Sociedad in 1st Match Since Lionel Messi's Exit To PSG

By Rob Goldberg, @TheRobGoldberg
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona didn't miss Lionel Messi in its first match of the 2021-22 La Liga season, earning a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad. Martin Braithwaite scored two goals for the home team at Camp Nou on Sunday, matching his scoring total for all of last season. The forward then helped close things out with an assist to Sergi Roberto in extra time, sealing the win after Real Sociedad created drama with two late goals.

