Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Late author Haley honored by Maryland city on 100th birthday

Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Remembering his 100th birthday, Maryland’s capital city gave honors this weekend to the late author Alex Haley and his extended family, citing his research that led to a greater understanding by all Americans about slavery's legacy.

Haley's family received keys to the city of Annapolis in a gathering Saturday, the Capital Gazette reported.

As the writer of “Roots: The Saga of an American Family,” an award-winning book and television series in the 1970s, Haley completed genealogical research that led him to discover he was a descendant of Kunta Kinte, a man kidnapped in Africa, enslaved and sold at City Dock in Annapolis.

Haley died in 1992 and would have turned 100 on Aug. 11. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley proclaimed Aug. 11 as Alex Haley Day in the city.

“Alex Haley’s ties to Annapolis are rooted in the most barbaric chapter of the American story. It was a story that needed to be told, and he was the one to tell it,” Buckley said.

A memorial built at City Dock after Haley’s death includes a sculpture of Haley and three children listening to him. A marker to indicate the dock's history as a port in the slave trade will be erected in a couple of months, local historian Janice Hayes-Williams said.

Chris Haley, Haley’s nephew, is research director for the Legacy of Slavery in Maryland at the Maryland State Archives. He said his uncle emphasized the value of family and heritage.

“In his interactions with the loftiest of public officials or the meekest of private figures, he hoped and sought to get at the truth,” Chris Haley said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Capital.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
46K+
Followers
62K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Buckley
Person
Alex Haley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital City#Americans#The Capital Gazette#City Dock#The Legacy Of Slavery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Florida capital's schools to require masks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The school superintendent in Florida’s capital city announced Sunday that masks will be required for students in prekindergarten through eighth grade, becoming the seventh district to defy Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on such COVID-19 mandates. Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna said the district has seen positive tests...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston prepares for aftermath of Henri

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Kim Janey says the city has additional crews working Sunday to respond to any power outages or flooding as Topical Storm Henri approached Boston. “Through the height of the storm please stay home,” said Mayor Kim Janey. Damaging winds, flooding and power outages are the biggest...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Veterans are prized recruits as congressional candidates

NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — With midterm election season rapidly approaching, Republicans and Democrats have something in common when it comes to recruiting candidates they hope will deliver majorities in Congress: a preference for military veterans. Both parties anticipate a significant number of races where veterans will be opposing each...
Westerly, RIPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Moving inland, storm Henri drenches Northeast US

WESTERLY, R.I. — (AP) — Storm Henri weakened into tropical depression Sunday night, as it crawled over the Northeast and continued to unleash downpours over a region already saturated by heavy rain and wind that knocked out power to over 100,000 homes and swamped roads, closed bridges and left people stranded in their vehicles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy