Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Giants Hope to Boost Thinning Offensive Line Depth

By Patricia Traina
Posted by 
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 7 days ago

The Giants are planning to explore their options regarding adding some offensive line depth to a unit that the injury bug has bitten.

Before their Week 1 preseason game against the Jets, the Giants were without projected starting left guard Shane Lemieux (knee).

Veteran offensive tackle Nate Solder (shoulder), who appeared to be banged up last week during practice, was also a scratch. However, it's not clear if that was injury-related or due to him just getting a night off along with several other veterans.

The Giants also saw backup offensive linemen Kenny Wiggins and Kyle Murphy suffer injuries that required an early exit from the Jets game. And of course, earlier in camp, the Giants saw two offensive linemen, Zach Fulton and Joe Looney, retire, with only one veteran, Ted Larsen, coming in to replace them so far.

Add it all up, and the Giants have a depth problem ahead of their planned trip to Cleveland, where they will hold joint practices with the Browns ahead of their preseason game next Sunday.

But help could soon be on the way, according to head coach Joe Judge.

"In terms of bringing some players in, we’re looking at guys at all positions around the league. There’s going to be a lot of guys that are available, so it’s our job to do our due diligence to make sure we know who’s out there and available in the league," head coach Joe Judge said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376rCg_0bSVS59z00

"On the offensive line, you’ve got to have a lot of bodies to operate, so in terms of bringing somebody in, there’s a good chance that we’re going to look to bring somebody in before going to Cleveland."

The offensive line is one of the trickiest units to prepare primarily due to the need for communication, both verbal and silent, among the five members. Sometimes when a newcomer comes in, it can take a period of adjustment before he starts to fit in with the rest of the unit.

Judge said that the plan for any new signings on the offensive line would be slightly different in terms of bringing those guys up to speed.

"I would say as coaches it’s our job to get them caught up with what we’re going to ask them to do," Judge said. "You don’t start with the entire playbook, you start with the install they have to operate with, harp on the technique and the calls they’re going to have at the line of scrimmage to make sure they can go out there and operate with your guys."

Center Nick Gates added that how quickly a new guy fits in is mainly going to be up to the individual at the end of the day.

"It’s really kind of on them to get into their playbook and just understand the basics of how the offense works and how everything is run," Gates said. "I think I do a pretty good job with communication and getting everybody on the same page, so I think it's not too hard for them to come in and do well."

Comments / 0

GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
98
Followers
599
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Solder
Person
Ted Larsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thinning#American Football#New York Giants Hope#Jets#Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

New York Giants release former Alabama LB

Ryan Anderson is looking for a new NFL opportunity. The former Alabama linebacker was released by the New York Giants on Monday. Anderson did not practice during the team’s camp. AL.com’s Mark Inabinett details that Anderson, who signed a one-year deal in March, had been placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list on July 22 with a reported back injury. Anderson recently passed his physical, which made him clear to finally practice. The Giants decided to release.
NFLchatsports.com

Can Rob Sale put Giants’ offensive line together?

It’s been a minute since anyone has been able to get sustained quality play from that position group. Everybody knows the story of Humpty Dumpty. When poor old Humpty suffered his Great Fall, all the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put Humpty together again. Well, when you...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants offensive line can’t afford another mediocre-at-best year

Think of the last four playoff-less seasons and how each year turned out for the Giants offensive line. Not great, right? I could imagine, in regard to the unit’s performance, each year makes you cringe for the most part. The last four seasons have encompassed the tenures of Ereck Flowers,...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Giants still solving offensive line woes at training camp

Two weeks into training camp there has been plenty to see and not a whole lot already determined. The Giants on offense are a work in progress, with new receivers Kenny Golladay (slow start and now a hamstring strain) and rookie Kadarius Toney (COVID-19 list and now a gradual ramp-up) barely providing glimpses of what they can be. The Giants on defense, on cue, look to be stacked in the secondary and suspect as far as their edge rushers.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: 3 big takeaways from the release of the unofficial depth chart

The New York Giants released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of the first preseason game against the New York Jets on Saturday. With the team enjoying a great experience at MetLife during Fan-Fest, coining the first fan engagement since before COVID-19, spirits are high, and excitement is brewing. While...
NFLNew York Post

Giants offensive line struggles in preseason loss to Jets

When it comes to the nuance and execution of offensive football, take this Giants preseason opener, please. There is no need to panic or make any definitive statements about what transpired Saturday nighot. There is also no reason to assuage any fears about the capability of the guys who get paid to protect the quarterback and open holes for the runners.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants may add a player or two to bolster offensive line

Giants head coach Joe Judge coaches against the Jets during the third quarter of an NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Saturday, Aug 14, 2021. Credit: Brad Penner. The Giants’ offensive line remains a work in progress, in terms of both development and personnel. A...
NFLThe Ledger

New York Jets at New York Giants odds, picks and prediction

The New York Giants and New York Jets clash Saturday at MetLife Stadium in the 2021 preseason opener for both teams. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Jets at Giants odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. Rooke Jets...
NFLYardbarker

New York Giants Place Three on Injured Reserve

The Giants have placed linebacker TJ Brunson, offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, and safety Joshua Kalu on the injured reserve list. All three players suffered season-ending injuries in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jets. One of the team's seventh-round draft picks last season, Brunson sustained a torn ACL not long after...
NFLchatsports.com

Assessing the offensive line market with Giants looking for help

New York Giants coach Joe Judge was clear on Sunday that the rash of retirements and injuries along the team’s offensive line, especially with its depth players, has the team looking for help. Immediate help. “On the offensive line, you’ve got to have a lot of bodies to operate, so...
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants must address offensive line after offense’s dismal showing vs. Jets

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) is hit by New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) as he throws the ball during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports. The NY Giants’ starting offensive line...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Giants have depth issues on offensive line, so who are their best free agent options, as they seek help?

The Giants have some significant offensive line problems. And not just with their starters, who have a ton to prove this season. Depth is also an issue for the Giants’ line, especially on the interior. Guard Zach Fulton retired, and so did center/guard Joe Looney. Starting left guard Shane Lemieux (knee) didn’t play in the preseason opener against the Jets, but is expected to be ready for Week 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy