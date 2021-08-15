Talking About Eagles-Patriots Practices

PHILADELPHIA – It’s going to be a bit more crowded at the NovaCare Complex with the New England Patriots in town to practice with the Eagles in South Philadelphia.

The two teams will practice with each other on Monday and Tuesday then play one another on Thursday. The practices could be more interesting than the game since there will be some starters from the Patriots, and maybe the Eagles, too, who won’t play Thursday night but will practice.

Some things that SI.com Eagle Maven will be watching these next two days:

Nelson Agholor against the Eagles secondary. The former first-round pick of the Eagles is now on his third team, and there aren’t many defensive backs left from his time in Philadelphia, which ended after the 2019 season when the Eagles allowed him to become a free agent after five seasons with them.

Avonte Maddox is still around as is Rodney McLeod, who is on the PUP list. Marcus Epps arrived halfway through the 2019 season, so Agholor has some limited familiarity. Agholor didn’t play in the Patriots’ 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team in the preseason opener.

Jalen Mills against the Eagles wide receivers and tight ends. The defensive back played 18 snaps at strong safety against the WFT and was with the Eagles just last season, so he knows plenty of the Eagles' targets that will work against him.

The QB action. There’s no Tom Brady, but this will be a good test for Jalen Hurts going against players like Mills and Stephon Gilmore. The Patriots’ QB battle isn’t as settled yet as Philadelphia’s, though the first-round draft pick, Mac Jones, had a nice opener completing 13 of 19 passes for 87 yards. Veteran Cam Newton was 4-for-7 for 49 yards while Brian Hoyer finished off the game against the WFT with two completions for 14 yards.

That trio should be a good challenge for the Eagles’ defensive backs, including rookie Zech McPhearson as well as safety Elijah Riley, who followed up the interception and three tackles he had on Thursday night against the Steelers, with some solid work in 7-on-7 red-zone drills on Saturday.

"Growing up watching the Patriots, they had Brady for all those years, but they just happened to be one of those teams you grow up watching," said McPhearson. "I don’t want to say I was a big fan but having them come in will be a good learning experience going against another team, more competition. I’m definitely ready to use it to help me better myself."

Patriots rookies. New England had what looks to be shaping up as a good draft class, and two of those top-tier rookies are on the defensive line – Ronnie Perkins and Christian Barmore. Those two, along with a good linebacker group of Matt Judon, Dont’a Hightower, and Kyle Van Noy, will be a good challenge for the offensive line and tight ends.

Speaking of the linebackers, it will be a good test to see developmental tight end Tyree Jackson against that NE linebacker trio.

Rhamondre Stevenson. Another Patriots rookie who arrived in the fourth round is the 6-0, 245-pound running back who should provide a good test for an Eagles run defense that allowed 152 yards rushing on 42 attempts against the Steelers. Granted, most of the yardage came in the second half, after a first half that saw the Eagles’ first- and second-team defenders allow just 40 yards on 11 rushes. Still, Stevenson and Michel should provide some good work for the front seven.

Family reunion. The Michel brothers will renew acquaintances – Eagles WR Marken Michel and Patriots RB Sony Michel.

