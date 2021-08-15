Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians' McKenzie perfect through 7 innings vs Tigers

By DAVE HOGG Associated Press
Buffalo News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Triston McKenzie has been perfect for the Cleveland Indians through seven innings against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. The 24-year-old McKenzie has 10 strikeouts on 85 pitches, the last a fastball to punch out Miguel Cabrera, who remains stuck on 499 career homers. The slender right-hander is...

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Félix Hernández
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Tigers#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Picks up quality start

McKenzie allowed two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts through six innings, taking a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Oakland. McKenzie got better as the game went on Tuesday night, striking out four consecutive Oakland batters in his third trip through the order. The only damage to his line came on a Sean Murphy RBI double in the second and a Seth Brown solo homer in the fourth. While this is McKenzie's fifth straight start in which he has allowed multiple earned runs, the 24-year-old needed just 86 pitches to get through six innings and scored a quality start. McKenzie has never thrown more than 93 pitches in a start in his career, suggesting that there is a limit as to how far Cleveland will push him. However, he has now gone six or more innings in four of his last six starts. To give that number some context, the lanky right-hander didn't venture beyond 5.1 innings in any of his first 11 starts this season.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Drew Hutchison looks to help Tigers take series vs. Indians

Drew Hutchison will make his first major-league appearance since 2018 when he starts for the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon. Hutchison will be elevated from Triple-A Toledo to face the Cleveland Indians in the finale of a three-game series. The right-hander was at Detroit's Comerica Park on Saturday for a...
MLBIndependent

Triston McKenzie nearly perfect in dominating Cleveland win over Detroit Tigers

DETROIT — Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit Tigers batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning of Cleveland's 11-0 win Sunday. The 24-year-old stunned the Comerica Park crowd of 25,684 hoping to see Miguel Cabrera's 500th...
MLBallfans.co

McKenzie ‘comfortable’ in near-perfect gem

DETROIT — Triston McKenzie was four outs away from perfection on Sunday afternoon for the Indians. He’d set down the first 23 Tigers he faced while dipping into personally uncharted waters. McKenzie had never completed more than seven innings in a game. He’d never thrown more than 93 pitches in...
MLBLima News

Baseball: Indians’ McKenzie baffles Angels’ Ohtani

CLEVELAND — Triston McKenzie struck out Shohei Ohtani three times while pitching two-hit ball into the eighth inning, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Ohtani leads the majors with 40 home runs, but struck out swinging in the first, third and...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Turns in another strong outing

McKenzie (3-5) earned the win over the Angels on Saturday. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven-plus innings. The right-hander continues to impress of late, as he's strung together four straight quality starts. A fielder's choice in the eighth inning produced the only run the Angels could muster against McKenzie in the contest. The 24-year-old has lowered his ERA from 6.11 at the end of July to 4.83 after his recent hot streak. He's added a 1.15 WHIP and 107:47 K:BB in 91.1 innings overall. McKenzie is projected to draw a tough home start versus Boston in next weekend's three-game series.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Team Cuts Ties With Gregory Polanco

The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed Gregory Polanco on outright waivers and have officially ended his time as a Pittsburgh Pirates. Once seen as a former top prospect for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Gregory Polanco just never found a consistent level of success. He showed flashes but was never able to fulfill his potential and was limited by injuries. He started off his Major League career by setting the club record for the longest hit streak to start his career. After a breakout 2018, Polanco has not recovered to that level of production, a 123 wRC+ and 23 home runs, by hitting just .197/.267/.358 since 2019. His slide into second that caused his shoulder injury at the end of 2018 also limited his throwing ability.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Who will be next player to reach 500 home runs after Miguel Cabrera?

When Miguel Cabrera hits his 500th home run – it will happen any day now – feel free to celebrate the occasion. You may not get another chance to do so for several years. Cabrera hit his 499th home run Wednesday night against Matt Harvey and the Baltimore Orioles. He is now just one home run shy of joining a club that to date has just 27 members.
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Comments / 0

Community Policy