Triston McKenzie comes close to giving Cleveland Indians first perfect game since 1981; Tribe wins 11-0

WKYC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a previously published, unrelated story. Cleveland Indians pitcher Triston McKenzie came close to giving the team its first game in nearly 40 years. On Sunday, the Tribe faced off against the Detroit Tigers in Michigan and McKenzie, in...

MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Picks up quality start

McKenzie allowed two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts through six innings, taking a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Oakland. McKenzie got better as the game went on Tuesday night, striking out four consecutive Oakland batters in his third trip through the order. The only damage to his line came on a Sean Murphy RBI double in the second and a Seth Brown solo homer in the fourth. While this is McKenzie's fifth straight start in which he has allowed multiple earned runs, the 24-year-old needed just 86 pitches to get through six innings and scored a quality start. McKenzie has never thrown more than 93 pitches in a start in his career, suggesting that there is a limit as to how far Cleveland will push him. However, he has now gone six or more innings in four of his last six starts. To give that number some context, the lanky right-hander didn't venture beyond 5.1 innings in any of his first 11 starts this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Twirls eight shutout innings

McKenzie (2-5) earned the win Sunday over Detroit. He threw eight shutout innings of one-hit ball with a season-high 11 strikeouts and no walks. McKenzie carried a perfect game into the eighth inning before Harold Castro broke up the bid with a two-out single. The right-hander has had a few gems this season, but Sunday's was arguably the brightest of them all as he notched his fourth quality start in his last five outings. Despite his strong pitching lately, McKenzie still has a 5.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 99:46 K:BB across 84.1 innings. He lines up for a home start versus the Angels next weekend.
MLBsunny95.com

McKenzie 4 outs from no-hitter but Indians win big

DETROIT (AP) — Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat the Tigers 11-0. The 24-year-old stunned the Comerica Park crowd of 25,684 hoping to see Miguel Cabrera’s 500th homer.
MLBBuffalo News

Indians' McKenzie perfect through 7 innings vs Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Triston McKenzie has been perfect for the Cleveland Indians through seven innings against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. The 24-year-old McKenzie has 10 strikeouts on 85 pitches, the last a fastball to punch out Miguel Cabrera, who remains stuck on 499 career homers. The slender right-hander is...
MLBNorwalk Reflector

McKenzie near perfect as Cleveland routs Detroit

DETROIT — The Indians were overdue on a couple of fronts. They hadn’t had one of their pitchers throw a no-hitter in over 40 years. Yeah, it’s been that long since Lenny Barker’s perfect game on May 15, 1981. On top of that, they’d been no-hit three times this season,...
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland's Triston McKenzie nearly makes history; Detroit Tigers lose 11-0 with one hit

The Detroit Tigers showed up to the ballpark Sunday, but the results were ugly. Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie completed 7u2154 perfect innings before Harold Castro lined a fastball for a single into right field to break up the historical attempt. (There hasn't been a perfect game since Aug. 15, 2012, when Felix Hernandez threw the 23rd in MLB history.)
MLBchatsports.com

N&N: Triston McKenzie comfortable in pursuit of history

With the win, Cleveland improves to 57-59. A .500 finish would be reasonable enough for this group. Catcher Austin Hedges is supposed to be the veteran. He’s supposed to keep his pitchers focused and serene on the mound and in the dugout. Sunday he was nervous. Indians rookie Triston McKenzie...
MLBYardbarker

Triston Mckenzie - So Close To History

Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie was so close to etching his name in Major League Baseball history. The hard-throwing right hander was four outs shy of a perfect game in Sunday’s start against the Tigers in Detroit. There have only been 24 perfect games in MLB History. Who ruined the...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Triston McKenzie can help teams down stretch

Dealing with injuries is part of the sports and, well, life. Fantasy owners watched Chris Bassitt land on the injured list this week after taking a 100 mph line drive to his face. Anthony DeSclafani left Wednesday’s game early with ankle discomfort and is listed as day-to-day. Those injuries come after a recent COVID-IL stint for Gerrit Cole, long-term or season-ending injuries to stud pitchers such as Jacob deGrom, Tyler Glasnow and Shane Bieber, and a multitude of ailments to countless other key rotation pieces.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Triston McKenzie, Indians put clamps on Angels, 5-1

Triston McKenzie yielded one run and two hits while pitching into the eighth, and Jose Ramirez clubbed a three-run homer as the Cleveland Indians beat the visiting Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Saturday. After taking a perfect game into the eighth inning at Detroit last weekend, McKenzie (3-5) was nearly...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Turns in another strong outing

McKenzie (3-5) earned the win over the Angels on Saturday. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven-plus innings. The right-hander continues to impress of late, as he's strung together four straight quality starts. A fielder's choice in the eighth inning produced the only run the Angels could muster against McKenzie in the contest. The 24-year-old has lowered his ERA from 6.11 at the end of July to 4.83 after his recent hot streak. He's added a 1.15 WHIP and 107:47 K:BB in 91.1 innings overall. McKenzie is projected to draw a tough home start versus Boston in next weekend's three-game series.
MLBWarren Tribune Chronicle

McKenzie stops Angels; Tribe wins 5-1

CLEVELAND — Triston McKenzie struck out Shohei Ohtani three times while pitching two-hit ball into the eighth inning, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Ohtani leads the majors with 40 home runs, but struck out swinging in the first, third and...
MLBwbfo.org

Bisons win 11-0 in first game at Sahlen Field in nearly 2 years

There were cheers at Sahlen Field again Tuesday night, as the Buffalo Bisons won 11-0 against the Rochester Red Wings in their first return to their home base in nearly two years. It was the latest iteration of one of the oldest rivalries in baseball: the Bisons and the Red...
MLBchatsports.com

Game #115: A’s complete sweep with 17-0 win over Indians

No comeback necessary this time. The Oakland A’s started scoring early on Thursday and never stopped, resulting in a 17-0 blowout over the Cleveland Indians. The A’s completed a three-game sweep at Progressive Field, and ran their win streak to seven games, and they did so in style with the most lopsided shutout victory in franchise history.

