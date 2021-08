Alabama’s offensive pairing of Bryce Young and Bill O’Brien is going well so far. During the spring, O’Brien coached the sophomore quarterback to success in scrimmages and the A-Day game. Young was the Most Valuable Player of the event at Bryant-Denny Stadium, totaling 333 passing yards with one touchdown. Since then, the former five-star turned in a great summer and has been smooth in fall camp. The 6-foot, 194-pounder tossed for three scores in Alabama’s first scrimmage last week. Nick Saban was proud of his performance but wants to see those around him do better.