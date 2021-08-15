Third dose OK’d for immunocompromised
The Virginia Department of Health is now making a third dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available for moderately and severely immunocompromised Virginians. This move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its vaccination guidelines to recommend third doses for people who have significantly compromised immune systems. Vaccines are readily available throughout Virginia, and vaccine providers are expected to make third doses available over the next several days as they adapt their processes.www.yourgv.com
