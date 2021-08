With PG&E’s Monday filing to Judge Alsup regarding its role in starting the Fly and Dixie Fires, it is key to pay attention to what the filing doesn’t say. Nowhere in the filing does PG&E claim ever performing enhanced vegetation management on the spans of distribution circuit suspected to be involved in starting the Dixie or Fly Fire. Not in 2019, 2020, or 2021. Both received one enhanced equipment inspection–in 2019 for Dixie and 2021 for Fly–but neither received enhanced vegetation inspections. Only routine vegetation management.