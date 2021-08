Pimlico Early Entries, Friday August 20th, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Elliott Walden, the President and CEO of WinStar Farm, has been fortunate to be a part of some pretty good horses. He trained Victory Gallop, who spoiled the 1998 Triple Crown attempt of Real Quiet with a win in the Belmont and was the Eclipse Award winner for champion older horse in 1999. And WinStar was part of the ownership group of Justify, the 2018 Triple Crown winner.