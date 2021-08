COLDWATER — With thunderstorms threatening Friday night, 21 fearless and dedicated local runners could not be kept from traveling to Coldwater’s Waterworks Park for the start of the 47th running of the annual Branch County Fair 3-Mile Road Race. The race, one of the oldest continuously run races in the state of Michigan, returned this year after being forced into cancellation last year due to the pandemic, and despite the impending weather, runners were not to be deterred.