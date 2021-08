1st_$4,400, mdn cl, 3YO up, 3½f, clear. 6 (6) Moves Makin Panther (D.Carrillo)7.204.603.20. Off 1:03. Time 1:77.18. Fast. Also Ran_Cd Lotta Chrome, Gl Kicking the Bike, Vvr Comin in Hot, A Western Move, Cruzn Pro, Three Five Off Suit, Cd Northern Star. $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $34.50. $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-1-3) paid $107.47. $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-1) paid $50.45.